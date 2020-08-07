Frances Beloate CrislerMemphis - Frances Beloate Crisler, died August 5, 2020 at home after a long decline in health. Frances was born to Wooten [Buddy] and Hope Beloate on May 16, 1940. As her mother, Hope, was often ill with prolonged hospitalizations during Frances' childhood, she temporarily spent time in an orphanage, and at the age of 5 was nearly sold in the infamous child adoption racket of Georgia Tann. Her father vowed to keep her and raise her as best he could, but this meant that Frances was often left home alone while her father worked at Kennedy Hospital in the maintenance department. They lived in the "country" in what is now southeast Memphis. A somewhat feral child, she would often walk 2 miles to swim alone in the Nonconnah Creek. At home, she would dissect dead animals to see what was inside. This curiosity and interest in science led to a career in nursing. Frances' mother died when she was 13. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, as it was her mother's dying wish that she be raised Catholic. Frances was poor and owned two white shirts and two skirts, one navy and one red to wear to high school. She never wore navy again. The only meat she knew was chicken and Spam from the can until she had her first steak, as an engaged woman of 21 years of age.Frances attended St Joseph's Nursing School and while on a blind date (with someone else) met a medical student named Andy Crisler. They married in 1961 and had 2 children, "Little Andy" and Crista. They spent three years in the Canal Zone of Panama during Andy's service in the Army as a flight surgeon. This was a time of much excitement for a woman with 2 toddlers, with risk of death from poisonous toads, snakes and even caterpillars, while her husband went on great adventures in Central and South America. During her career she worked as a nurse at St Joseph Hospital, the Health Departments of Shelby County and of the Canal Zone of Panama, LeBonheur and in Andy's pediatric practice as nurse, bookkeeper, office manager and all around chief when needed. She had a love of art and volunteered as a docent at both the Dixon Art Gallery and the Brooks Museum of Art.Frances strove to provide the best education for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother. Frances was preceded in death by her son, H. Andrew Crisler, III. She leaves behind her devoted husband of almost 59 years, Dr Herman Andrew Crisler, Jr; her daughter, Dr Crista Crisler; grandchildren Mary Catherine [Chris] Ferrell, Chelsea [Blake] Mitchell, Kyle [Desi] Crisler and 6 great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12 from 4pm to 6pm. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13 at 10am in Elmwood cemetery.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that Frances' pediatric nursing career be honored with donations to LeBonheur or St Jude Children's Hospital.