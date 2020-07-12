1/1
Frances Donnelly "Doll" Burnette
Frances "Doll" Donnelly Burnette

Southaven - Frances "Doll" Donnelly Burnette, 94, passed away on July 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Fondly known as Doll, a nickname given to her at birth by her sister. Mrs. Burnette was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wayne H. Burnette; her mother, Mary Hensley Donnelly; her father, Edward J Donnelly; and her sister, Mary Helen Eddins. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Davis (Husband, Perry) of St. Petersburg, FL, her son, Michael Burnette (wife, Gayla) of Southaven, MS; two grandchildren, Cindy Hardy (husband, Michael) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Phil Davis (wife, Kristen Walbolt) of Monrovia, CA; two great grandchildren, Shannon Hardy of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Sean Hardy of Boston, MA; her nephew, Dick Eddins (wife, Cheryl) of Southaven, MS; great nieces and a host of friends. Always an avid reader and lover of books, she served as librarian at First Baptist Church in Alexander City, AL and was instrumental in starting libraries in other churches in Alabama. She was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church in Collierville, TN. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 10 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to Covenant Baptist Church or the charity of the donor's choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

