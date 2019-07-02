|
|
Frances F. Winstead
Arlington - Frances F. Winstead, age 94, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed bible study, crocheting, sewing, needlepoint, and word search puzzles.
Mrs. Winstead was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Robert Winstead, her father, Robert Lee Ford, her mother, Vada Grindstaff, her sister, Opal Overton and one grandchild, Bill Lee. She is survived by her children, Kent Lee (William), Gail Doster (Michael), Robert Lee "Bobby" Winstead Jr.(Kim), eight grandchildren, Andrea Dunn, Alaina Joyner, Stacy Haywood, Karen Pruitt, Lee Doster, Brett Doster, Robert Lee Winstead III, Shelby Ann Winstead, and eleven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, with a private graveside service to follow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the charity of donor's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Winstead family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019