Frances Grace (Walls-Plumb) Schwartz
Frances Grace (Walls-Plumb) Schwartz

Millington - Born December 22, 1927-August 18, 2020

Frances Grace (Walls-Plumb) Schwartz, 92 of Millington, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital. She was born to Charles and Edith Walls on December 22, 1927 in North Judson, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ray Walls and sister, Charladean Bean.

Frances was a School Teacher for kindergarten and 1st grade children for 33 years in Hammond, Indiana. She enjoyed crafting, watching the Hallmark channel, making greeting cards and spending time with her family and friends. In May of 2001, Frances married Louis Schwartz and acquired three stepchildren Michael Schwartz, Kathleen Price, and Cynthia Collins (now deceased).

She was a member of the Millington Church of Christ and was involved in the prison teaching ministry, working with prisoners in correspondence bible studies.

Frances leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Louis L. Schwartz; son, Rodger C. Plumb; grandchildren, Philip C. Plumb and Michelle A. Plumb; and two great- grandchildren, Lauren Jade Dunnam and Shay C. Avent.

She will be forever missed by all those blessed to have known her.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
