Frances Harrison MorrisBartlett - Frances Harrison Morris of Bartlett, Tn passed away on November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ludie and William Harrison. Frances was a devoted member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she and her husband, Richard, taught Sunday School, changing the lives of countless young people. She was also an active member of United Methodist Women. Fran worked as an insurance specialist and retired from both the Regional Medical Center at Memphis (The MED), and Gastro One Medical Group.She will be missed by her devoted husband of 57 years, Charles Richard Morris, her sisters, Lou Ella Harrison Morris and Pinkey Jean (Joe) Harrison Clark, her nephews, Charles Martin (Lynne) Howard, Randy Morris, Jerry (Joyce) Morris, her niece, Cheryl Morris Warman, as well as her great and great-great nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her niece, Jerri Lynne Morris Timbs.Memorial contributions are suggested to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation in her name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, both in Memphis TN.