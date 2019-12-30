|
Frances Kitchens Thompson
Frances Kitchens Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on December 28, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on January 29, 1940 in Jackson, MS, to Nettie and J.D. Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff Kitchens.
Frances is survived by her best friend and husband of 61 years, Terry Thompson, and her children, Erin Weglicki (John), Terri Schoonover (Bill), Rob Thompson (Rani), and Lynn Rainey (Patrick). She also leaves her grandchildren, Taylor Weglicki (Brittany Barbee), Matt Weglicki, Catt Weglicki, Morgan Thompson, Wilson Adams (Katherine) and Melanie Adams, a great granddaughter, Olivia, her brothers, Ed Kitchens (Camilla) and Al Kitchens (Sara), and her sister in law Marlys Kitchens.
Visitation will be 1pm Thursday, January 2, at Canale Funeral Directors, followed by a memorial service at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown for their care and compassion during her stay there.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019