Frances Louise Tucker
Memphis - Frances Louise Tucker, 95, born January 25, 1924, died July 30, 2019. She was predeceased by parents, Ollie and Ernest Tucker; brothers, Ernest, Lawrence, Albert, Herbert, Clifford, and Harry; sisters, Lillian Tucker and Vivian Morgan. She was a graduate of Messick High School and Memphis State College. Frances was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She retired from S. C. Toof & Co. and Allenberg Cotton Co. She was full of life and never met a stranger. She is survived by her beloved nieces, Wendy Seahorn, Karen Carpenter, Sheryl Daniels, Sydney Williams, Susan West, and Janet Breeden; nephews, Charles Tucker, Tommy Tucker, and Don Tucker.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating her life to follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019