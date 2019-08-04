Services
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Louise Tucker


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Louise Tucker Obituary
Frances Louise Tucker

Memphis - Frances Louise Tucker, 95, born January 25, 1924, died July 30, 2019. She was predeceased by parents, Ollie and Ernest Tucker; brothers, Ernest, Lawrence, Albert, Herbert, Clifford, and Harry; sisters, Lillian Tucker and Vivian Morgan. She was a graduate of Messick High School and Memphis State College. Frances was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She retired from S. C. Toof & Co. and Allenberg Cotton Co. She was full of life and never met a stranger. She is survived by her beloved nieces, Wendy Seahorn, Karen Carpenter, Sheryl Daniels, Sydney Williams, Susan West, and Janet Breeden; nephews, Charles Tucker, Tommy Tucker, and Don Tucker.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating her life to follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.

The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.