Frances Luckett Pickering



Memphis - Frances Luckett Pickering, 80, of Memphis, TN, daughter of William Martin Luckett and Eloise Luckett passed away Monday afternoon. She joins her beloved husband, Joe Davis Pickering along with her brother, William Rhody Luckett who preceded her in death. Frances leaves behind many nieces and nephews. William "Bubba" Luckett, Jamie Luckett, Leslie Luckett Perry, Ashley Luckett Parks, William Douglas, Joey Douglas, Nancy Ann Douglas, William Chandler Douglas, William Stratton Pickering, Bill and Nancy Douglas (brothers and sister in law).



Frances, also known as "Sister" owned her own interior design company, Ideas in Color. She was well known in her day and in the community as a top designer and her personality matched her colorful, creative, and talented success in the business. She was a gift giver and left her mark of beauty on many places. We rest in knowing that she is at peace with Jesus. We know that all the beauty she created on this earth does not compare or come close to what God has in store for her. She was also a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church. A small graveside service with family and close friends will be held Friday, August 28 at 2:00 at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Psalm 40:8 The grass withers and the flower fades but the word of our God endures forever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store