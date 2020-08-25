1/1
Frances Luckett Pickering
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Luckett Pickering

Memphis - Frances Luckett Pickering, 80, of Memphis, TN, daughter of William Martin Luckett and Eloise Luckett passed away Monday afternoon. She joins her beloved husband, Joe Davis Pickering along with her brother, William Rhody Luckett who preceded her in death. Frances leaves behind many nieces and nephews. William "Bubba" Luckett, Jamie Luckett, Leslie Luckett Perry, Ashley Luckett Parks, William Douglas, Joey Douglas, Nancy Ann Douglas, William Chandler Douglas, William Stratton Pickering, Bill and Nancy Douglas (brothers and sister in law).

Frances, also known as "Sister" owned her own interior design company, Ideas in Color. She was well known in her day and in the community as a top designer and her personality matched her colorful, creative, and talented success in the business. She was a gift giver and left her mark of beauty on many places. We rest in knowing that she is at peace with Jesus. We know that all the beauty she created on this earth does not compare or come close to what God has in store for her. She was also a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church. A small graveside service with family and close friends will be held Friday, August 28 at 2:00 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Psalm 40:8 The grass withers and the flower fades but the word of our God endures forever.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved