Frances Midyett Williams
1930 - 2020
Frances Midyett Williams

Bartlett - Frances Midyett Williams, 90, passed away August 21, 2020.

Born June 17, 1930 in Kenton, Tennessee, she was the sixth of seven children born to John William and Nina Capps Midyett.

Frances married Edward Blair Williams February 18, 1951, and moved to Memphis where they were active members of Macon Road Church of Christ. In 1963 they moved to Ellendale/Bartlett, Tennessee and were founding members of Ellendale Church of Christ, where they attended until their passing.

She was very passionate about the Lord, daily reading His word and spreading God's love. She was an awesome homemaker, a loyal, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered for her sewing skills, her delicious coconut cake, and her kind, giving, servant spirit.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Edward Williams, her siblings Josephine Smith, Marshall Midyett, LaVera Ehl, Claire Mosley and Lloyd Midyett. She is survived by her sister Sue Bowen (Clyde); her children, Nina Williams Brown, John Williams (Martha), Carol Williams Langston (Jimmy) and Robert Williams (Carla); 8 grandchildren, Curry Jones (Thao), Casey Jones True (Brian), Ashley Hamby Foreman (Justin), Heather Hamby Polmonari (James), Nicolas Williams, Caleb Williams, Sara Williams and Annsley Williams; 7 great grandchildren; Cotton and Caroline True, Nolan and Knox Foreman, Van Jones, Josh and Ben Polmonari. She loved her family dearly as they did her, and she will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 12-1pm Wednesday, August 26th at Ellendale Church of Christ with the service to follow at 1pm. The burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Germantown Parkway immediately following the service.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
