Frances Purdy Holloway



Memphis - Frances Purdy Holloway died on June 8, 2019. She was born in New York City on November 18, 1924, to Ruth Eaton and James Howard Purdy. She grew up in the neighboring community of Scarsdale, New York. After graduating from Scarsdale High School, she attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. As World War II was drawing to a close, Frances met Bruce Holloway. Bruce was an Army Air Corps pilot just returning from China where he had been the commander of the 23rd Fighter Group (Flying Tigers). They were married in the fall of 1944, and embarked on a lifetime of adventure as a career military family. Through the years they made more than twenty moves, entertained diplomats, heads of state, commanders of foreign air forces, politicians both national and local, and made many friends all over the world.



Frances discovered braille as the perfect volunteer work that could travel with her. In 1968 she was certified by the Library of Congress as a braille transcriber and in 1978 received additional certification as a mathematics transcriber. She was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters from the New York Institute of Technology, and in 1981 she was recognized by the Library of Congress as one of only nine people in the country qualified to translate complex mathematics and science texts. Frances continued her humanitarian work well into her eighties and transcribed thousands of volumes of braille for students from kindergarten to college.



After General Holloway's death, Frances settled in Memphis to be near family. She enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was always happy reading a good book, solving a complex crossword puzzle or stitching a lovely piece of needlepoint.



Frances is survived by her three daughters, Candace Boyce (Cran) of Memphis, Taylor McMaster of Parkville, Missouri, and Amy Bunger (Bob) of Memphis; her brother, James Purdy of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Phil Ganoung, Rebecca Forman, Elizabeth Shackelford, Cran Boyce, and Steve Bunger (Annie); and three great grandchildren. She will be buried by her husband in Knoxville, Tennessee.



The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Trezevant Episcopal Home for their kindness and compassion. They request that any memorials be directed to the donor's favorite charity or to the National Braille Association, 95 Allen's Creek Road, Building 1, Suite 202, Rochester, New York 14618. Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary