Frances Roberts Donovan received eternal peace on June 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her parents, Cyrus Roy Roberts and Alta White Roberts (McCaleb), her adored paternal grandparents, Charles and Callie Mae Roberts, younger sister, Florence Ann Roberts and former husband, USMC MGSGT Francis Donovan. She is survived by her children, Philip Francis Donovan (Stacy), and Nancy Donovan Kiefert (Daniel), five grandchildren, Elizabeth Jane Donovan, Thomas Roberts Donovan, Caragh Kiefert and twins Olivia and Matthew Kiefert and former daughter in law, Pamela Jablonski Tavares.Frances was born in Helena, Arkansas on January 17, 1930. She grew up on her grandparents' farm until moving to Memphis, Tennessee. Frances attended Memphis State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Library Science. As an advocate for education, she continued her studies there and received a Master of Science in Elementary Education. She was a lifelong educator, sharing her love for reading and travel with her family, friends and students. Frances devoted a portion of her career teaching at the American School in Guatemala City for several years, surviving the earthquake of 1976.Frances continued to work as a librarian and teacher for Memphis City Schools until her retirement. Continuing her love for reading, she helped establish the library at Trezevant Manor. She enjoyed spending time with family, was especially proud of her five grandchildren and doted over her beloved dachshunds. She was a member of Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church.A (private) graveside service and interment will be officiated by the Rev. Ray Brown of St. John's Episcopal Church in Helena, Arkansas at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Helena on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am.