Frances Shell Drury
1932 - 2020
Frances Shell Drury

Collierville - Frances Shell Drury passed away on Saturday, June 5th 2020. She was born August 1, 1932 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Furman University.

Frances was a longtime, active member of Collierville United Methodist Church holding several offices including President of the UMW, serving on various committees including the initial Senior Ministries Council helping to shape the focus of that ministry, and always volunteering where needed over the years. She loved her Open Door Sunday School class and her entire church family and they loved her. She tirelessly served her community and was a member of Collierville's Contemporary Club for years.

Frances' greatest gift was the unconditional love she gave, with joy, to her family. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Gerald "Dru" Drury. She is survived by her son Scott Drury (Anita), daughters, Julie David (William), Lynn Schoettle (Phil), six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the endowment fund at Collierville United Methodist Church.

Due to current conditions, the family will be having a private service at Memorial Park on June 10.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
