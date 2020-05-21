Frances V. McDowell HillburnFrances Virginia McDowell Hilburn,age 95, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Frances was born in Columbus, MS on September 26,1924. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda H. Naderifar of Bartlett, TN and Sandra L. Bruner of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren, Camille Bryan of Bartlett, TN and A.J. Farmer of Southaven, MS; five great grandchildren, three of Bartlett, TN and two of Miamisburg, OH; one niece, Pam Dunaway and one nephew, Daniel Cooper both of Memphis, TN.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with services to follow at 1:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122. The entombment will be immediately following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.