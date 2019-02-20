|
|
Francis B. Murray
Memphis, TN
Francis B. "Frank" Murray passed to eternal life on February 16, 2019 in Germantown, TN. He lived a life of service, serving his country in World War II and his church in several Catholic ministries in Texas and locally at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He will be remembered for encouraging others, and his constant smiling, humming, whistling and singing.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth, Mary, Cecilia, and Angela; and sons Joseph and Michael. He also leaves eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Betty; daughters Margaret Theresa, Therese and Stephanie; and son Frank.
Visitation at The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Drive, will be Friday, February 22 beginning at 9:00a.m. followed by a rosary and funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Holy Spirit's Parish Social Ministry fund. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019