|
|
Francis Milton Goler
Memphis - Mr. Francis Milton Goler, 87, of Memphis, died on February 21, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Goler was born August 20, 1931 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He will be laid to rest Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:15 p.m., in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due. All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens-Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019