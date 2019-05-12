Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:15 PM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Memphis - Mr. Francis Milton Goler, 87, of Memphis, died on February 21, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Goler was born August 20, 1931 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He will be laid to rest Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:15 p.m., in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due. All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens-Bartlett.
