|
|
Francis White Battaile
Catlettsburg - FrancisWhiteBattaile Francis White Battaile, 93, of Catlettsburg, KY passed away on September 21, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, WV.
He was born on August 22, 1926 in Memphis , Tn.
He was a retired Hospital Administrator and a veteran of the US Navy
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Battaile.
He is survived by his children; Frank, Bruce, William, Sarah, Harriet and Susan Battaile, Patricia Long and Margaret Ward
Reger Funeral Home , Huntington, WV is assisting the family with arrangements
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019