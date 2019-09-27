Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
6th Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Battaile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis White Battaile


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis White Battaile Obituary
Francis White Battaile

Catlettsburg - FrancisWhiteBattaile Francis White Battaile, 93, of Catlettsburg, KY passed away on September 21, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, WV.

He was born on August 22, 1926 in Memphis , Tn.

He was a retired Hospital Administrator and a veteran of the US Navy

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Battaile.

He is survived by his children; Frank, Bruce, William, Sarah, Harriet and Susan Battaile, Patricia Long and Margaret Ward

Reger Funeral Home , Huntington, WV is assisting the family with arrangements

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now