Francis Yvonne Hamilton
Memphis - Francis Yvonne Richardson Hamilton, age 70, passed away peacefully and quietly at her home in Memphis, TN on December 19, 2019.
She had worked for Federal Reserve Bank for 30 years and International Paper for over 20 years. Francis retired April of 2019.
She is survived by husband, Robert Hamilton, Sr.; son, Jay Hamilton; great- grandson, Hyde Allen Hamilton; brothers, WV and Mark Richardson; two nephews, a niece and one aunt, Ms. Johnny Cox.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020