Frank "Drew" Andrew Hadfield, II
Memphis, TN
Frank Andrew "Drew" Hadfield, II, 71, of Memphis, TN passed away March 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Hadfield; and his sister in law, Janice Hadfield.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hadfield; granddaughter, Scotlyn Marie Griger; his mother, Margaret Fann; his sisters, Kelly Hadfield West, Kimberly Hadfield Brewer (Randy); his brother, Larry D. Hadfield; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Drew worked for CNN International in Atlanta, GA from its inception. He's worked for TV stations 3, 5, and 13 in Memphis among other stations across the country. He eventually retired from FedEx Communications and Hub TV.
We will celebrate Drew's life on March 30th at Decatur Trinity Christian Church, formally known as St. Elisabeth's Episcopal Church, 6033 Old Brownsville Rd, Memphis, TN 38135. Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:00pm. The celebration of life will begin at 12:00pm.
The family requests if able to please wear blue and grey.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 25, 2019