Frank Dominioni
Memphis - Frank Dominioni, 89, of Memphis passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Ave Maria Home where he was a resident. Mr. Dominioni was a 1948 graduate of Catholic High School and a communicant of the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit. Frank was a retired mechanic for Federal Express, an Air Force veteran, member of the Air National Guard and the Civil Air Patrol. He loved his family, the freedom of flying and the joy of taking things apart and making them work. It was widely known that if something didn't work you called Frank. He is survived by his long-time love of 68 years, Verdrue Smith Dominioni. His children, Karen Dominioni Barnett, Frank Dominioni, and Dennis Dominioni, one sister, Connie Dominioni Smith. He is also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angelina Melgara Dominioni. Committal services will be privately held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to the Ave Maria Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020