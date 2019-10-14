|
|
Frank Elco Wilder
November 29th, 1926 - October 11th, 2019
Frank Elco Wilder was born on November 29th, 1926 in Memphis, TN to Glenn E. Wilder and Theresa Melgara Wilder, the youngest of 3 siblings. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Joseph E. Wilder and sister, Louise 'Sister' Shirley and daughter, Mary Patricia Wilder.
Frank graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, the Class of 1945, where he was a Football Quarterback and a Golden Gloves Boxer. Frank began working for the Genuine Parts Company (later the NAPA Auto Parts Company) in 1945 and continued there until Retirement in 1990. Frank passed away in Hernando, MS on Friday, October 11th, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Margaret and his loving Family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margaret Cavallo Wilder and their four Children, Stephen M. Wilder of Chamblee, GA, Donna (Michael) M. Medeiros of Katy, TX, Diane (Gary) E. Cannon of Hernando, MS and Mary Ann (Thomas) Caldwell of Olive Branch, MS. He is also survived by his eight Grandchildren, Granddaughters Melissa (B.J.) Smith and Janna N. Caldwell and six Grandsons Bradley (Ali) Cannon, Christopher (Stephanie) Medeiros, Walker Caldwell, Carter Caldwell, Ryan Medeiros and John Medeiros and four Great-Grandchildren Caitlyn Smith, Alayna Smith, Paxton Cannon and Presley Cannon. As the last Uncle of his Generation, Frank also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. All are left to cherish the memory of such a wonderful man, friend to all, and the best Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother-in-Law and Uncle that we were all blessed to have in our lives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday October 16th, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando, MS. Preceding mass will be a Visitation starting at 10:00 A.M., and a Bereavement luncheon following the Mass. Graveside Service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hacks Cross Rd. Family and Friends are welcome to gather at Frank's home after the burial. For full obituary see: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/memphis-tn/frank-wilder-8887669
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019