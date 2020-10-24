Frank Guthrie Castle, Sr.
Hardy, AR - Frank Guthrie Castle, Sr., age 93, of Hardy, AR passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Eaglecrest Nursing Home in Ash Flat, AR. He is now reunited with his best friend and wife of 64 years, Eileen.
As a young boy, spending the summers in Hardy, Guthrie would sell fresh Spring River catfish on the back of the ice man's truck. He also had a paper route in Memphis, earning money to attend the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, NY with his Boy Scout Troop 35 . He was an Eagle Scout with 3 palms, was active as an adult leader with his three sons in the Boy Scouts (all of whom also became Eagle Scouts), and has passed on his love for the outdoors and nature to all his children, grand-children and great-grandchildren.
He served our country in the United States Navy from 1945 - 1947, which spurred his interest in aviation, later owning and operating his own Piper Twin Comanche (N66CF) for both his business and pleasure. Guthrie started his career with Memphis Furniture Company in 1950. He went on to form his own wholesale upholstery fabric business, Castle Fabrics, Inc, in the mid 1960's which he ran until his retirement in the early 1990's.
While raising his family in Memphis, Guthrie was a life-long member of First Evangelical Church, where he was married and served as deacon and elder. During his retirement in Hardy, he was a member and elder at Village Bible Church.
Next to his family, Guthrie loved Wahpeton Hill in Hardy, AR, where he hand-built his cabin home on the ruins of his great grandmother's Wahpeton Inn. The home is filled with his craftsmanship from the exactness of the stairway to the intricate detail of the mitered dovetail joints of the cherry bedroom furniture that he handcrafted for his bride over 70 years ago. Eileen said that she knew she was home in the cabin when Guthrie hung the handcrafted cedar doors.
In his later years, he loved to grow beautiful flowers on Wahpeton Hill much to the delight of the community and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His ashes will overlook the beautiful Spring River.
Mr. Castle is survived by his children, Guthrie Castle, Jr., of Ridgeway, CO, Teresa Castle Blanton of Collierville, TN, William N. Castle, DDS of Memphis, TN and David Castle (Elizabeth) of Ridgefield, CT; sister, June Funk of Orinda, CA; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth and Cristia Castle, Trish Blanton Simpson (Josh), Maggie Blanton Long (Jason), Wesley Blanton (Sarah) and Emily, Robert and Lauren Castle; and great grandchildren, Jacob and Linnie Simpson, Braxton, Ellen and Dylan Long, and Holly Blanton.
An outdoor memorial service will take place on Nov 7, 1:00 p.m., 29 Wahpeton Circle, Hardy, AR. To participate in a virtual visitation, please email your name to: tcb1170@netscape.net. The family requests memorials be made to Young Life, www.younglife.org
.