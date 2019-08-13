Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Frank Jackson Obituary
Frank Jackson

- - Frank Jackson, 92, Army veteran and retired MLGW dispatcher, died peacefully at home August 10, just the way he wanted. His goal was to live until November 2020 to vote blue, but now his family will register new voters in his honor. At last he's with his beloved Barbara and they can sit on the porch together.

Per his request, since he said he outlived all his friends, no service will be held. He leaves his daughter/caregiver, Jackie; son, Frank; the beloved granddaughter he helped raise, Amy Pepke (Mark); and 3 great-grandchildren. "Live long and prosper."
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019
