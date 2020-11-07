1/
Frank Paul Ritchie passed away in Memphis on Nov. 2, 2020. He was born July 31, 1929 to Frank J. Ritchie and Anna M. (Stepien) Ritchie in Argo. Illinois. He leaves his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Jayne (Burner) Ritchie, 3 sons; Kenneth, Steven (Karen Cox) and Frank, 1 daughter Pam Whetstone and 3 grand daughters, Sarah (Jim Dreher) Ritchie, Magi and Linda Higazy. He was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all those who loved him and knew him. As per his wishes there will be no services but your prayers are appreciated.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
