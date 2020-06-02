Frank Percy Whatley



Frank Percy Whatley, 93, passed away at his home, Thursday, May 28th.



He was born, April 30, 1927 in Opelika, Alabama to Jefferson and Sinia Harvey Whatley.



Frank served in the Korean War before receiving an Accounting degree from the Blayton School of Accounting in Georgia. He also received a secondary diploma in Certified Public Accounting from LaSalle Extension University in Chicago, Illinois. Frank's career began as a traveling auditor with the historic Universal Life Insurance Company. During his 37 years of service, he held supervisory and management positions before retiring April 1992 as Field Accounting Department Operations Officer. A co-worker described him as bringing "a reserved sophistication to the company." He also served as Treasurer of ULICO Credit Union.



Frank married Vivian Celestine Runnels June 25th, 1958. They affectionately called each other "VC" and "Percy". Together they raised two daughters.



Frank was passionate about fishing, so much so, he often tended to his extensive collection of fishing rods and tackle gear while leisurely sitting in his boat, that was next to the garage, peacefully enjoying the afternoon. He planted his vegetable garden most summers and during the winters, he could be found roasting peanuts sitting in front of the kitchen stove.



Frank served his beloved Metropolitan Baptist Church in several different capacities-as Chairman of the Trustee Board for years, Co-Chair of the Metropolitan Pulpit Search Committee, and because of his love for accounting, Chairman of the Finance Committee. For his dedicated service to the Finance Committee, Metropolitan renamed the Finance Room-The Frank P Whatley Finance Room-to show their gratitude and appreciation.



Throughout his life, Frank demonstrated a strong desire to be a source of inspiration and guidance for Memphis youth by serving time at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis and as a Junior Achievement advisor. He worked tirelessly with the Abe Scharff YMCA as a volunteer, campaigner and solicitor. Frank was a member of the YMCA Century Club, a Chairman's Round Table Member and served on the YMCA Board of Directors. As recognition of his time and dedication, Frank was awarded the Red Triangle Award from the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.



Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivian C Whatley; his daughters, Cynthia L Whatley-Doss, Anita Joan Whatley-Khalphani; his grandchildren, Ashley Renee Whatley, Christiaan Skylar Meekins, Chelsea Celeste Whatley; 4 great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred Douglas Whatley of Cleveland, OH; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Jefferson and Sinia Whatley; 8 siblings, Brinnie Lee, Mary Alice, Thomas Jefferson, Lorenzo, Harvey Roy, Hattie Jane, King David and John Mason; granddaughter, Leslie Brooke Doss.



A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4th at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave, Memphis TN from 5-7pm. Burial will be at Veterans Memorial, Friday, June 12th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks with gratitude that donations be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church, the YMCA of Memphis or the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store