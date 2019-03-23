|
|
Frank Ray Hester
Memphis, TN
Frank Ray Hester Sr. , 83, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. He was born in Rutherford, Tennessee on July 13, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Forrest Hester and brother, William Hester.
Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sue Hester. He was a proud father to Frank "Chip" (Sarah) Hester Jr., Jason Hester, and Stacy Siko. Honored Grandfather to Melissa Dumas, Josh (Ryan) Hester, Kathy (Mark) Shannon, Jordon Hester, Kaya Johnson along with two Great- Grandchildren, Ansley and Maddie Shannon.
He served our Country in the Army and Marine Reserves and continued his life of service with the Memphis Police Department for 31 years. Frank was a founding member and Public Relations Director for A.C.R.E. He has always advocated for the retirees of the City of Memphis.
Visitation will be held at Hope Church Chapel (Entrance 2) in Cordova on Sunday, March 24th from 6-8pm.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Tennessee Police Benevolent Fund, St. Jude, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019