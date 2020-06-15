Or Copy this URL to Share

Frankie J. Guinle



Memphis - Frankie J. Guinle, age 97, passed away on June 13 ,2020.



The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 on Thursday, June 18 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with her Memorial Service to follow immediately at 2:00pm.



She will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.









