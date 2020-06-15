Frankie J. Guinle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie J. Guinle

Memphis - Frankie J. Guinle, age 97, passed away on June 13 ,2020.

The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 on Thursday, June 18 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with her Memorial Service to follow immediately at 2:00pm.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved