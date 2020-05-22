Frankie Joyce Worthy
Frankie Joyce Worthy

age 68, passed on May 18, 2020. She was a retried Paralegal, Graduate of BTW class of 68, attended Southwest Community College and a Member of Etta M Selmon Chapter 291 O.E.S..,P. H. A. Her visitation is Tuesday May 26, 2020 at New Salem MBC 955 South Fourth St. 10 a.m. until time of Funeral 11a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Daughter of Bessie Mitchell. Mother of Kenya Worthy, Valarie Worthy, Michael Worthy. Sister of Michael Mitchell. She leaves seven Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends

R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Salem MBC
MAY
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Salem MBC
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
