Frankie Joyce Worthy



age 68, passed on May 18, 2020. She was a retried Paralegal, Graduate of BTW class of 68, attended Southwest Community College and a Member of Etta M Selmon Chapter 291 O.E.S..,P. H. A. Her visitation is Tuesday May 26, 2020 at New Salem MBC 955 South Fourth St. 10 a.m. until time of Funeral 11a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Daughter of Bessie Mitchell. Mother of Kenya Worthy, Valarie Worthy, Michael Worthy. Sister of Michael Mitchell. She leaves seven Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends



R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store