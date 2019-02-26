Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland Obituary
Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland

Memphis, TN

Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland, 74 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Saturday, October 7, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Sam Shorter and the late Mary Ward Shorter. She was a retired supervisor for the U S Postal Service.

Surviving are son, Frank Kirkland, Jr (Jerri)., daughters, Valerie D Kirkland Herron of Memphis, TN and Sondra C Jenkins; 7 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church located at 4175 New Allen Road Memphis, Tennessee 38128. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now