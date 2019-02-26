|
Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland
Memphis, TN
Frankie Mae Shorter Kirkland, 74 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Saturday, October 7, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Sam Shorter and the late Mary Ward Shorter. She was a retired supervisor for the U S Postal Service.
Surviving are son, Frank Kirkland, Jr (Jerri)., daughters, Valerie D Kirkland Herron of Memphis, TN and Sondra C Jenkins; 7 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church located at 4175 New Allen Road Memphis, Tennessee 38128. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019