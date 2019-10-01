|
|
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Richmond
Memphis - Franklin Delano Roosevelt Richmond, 86, of Memphis, TN passed away on September 27, 2019 at his home.
Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at R.S. Lewis Funeral Home on Walnut Grove. Internment will follow at 2pm at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar.
He was born March 6, 1933 in Byhaha, MS. He was a retired supervisor at Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a member of Magnolia First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Richmond, his children Delano Richmond (Vickie), Roma Roberton (Melvin), Kenneth Richmond (Janet), and Joy Bowen (DeJuan). He is also survived by his sister, Ruby Bougard (Henry). He was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Richmond (Dorothy). He leaves behind eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, in-laws and loved ones.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 1, 2019