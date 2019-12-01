|
Franklin ("Frank") Eugene Williams
Franklin ("Frank") Eugene Williams, 85, passed away on November 14, 2019 at The Arboretum at The Woodlands in Greenville, SC, with his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Jane (O'Rourke), by his side.
He was born on January 9, 1934 to Ralph and Minnie Williams in Dungarvin, PA. The youngest of nine children, his sister and brothers Beatrice Stiver, Harold, Floyd, Cloyd, Wilbur, Leon, John and Lewis all preceded him in death.
Frank was a graduate of Warriors Mark Franklin High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State University where he received his bachelor's degree in education and his master's degree in counseling, respectively.
Most of his career was devoted to the University of Tennessee's Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, where he served 35 years in the Department of Family Medicine's preceptorship program, advising and inspiring hundreds of students toward their future practice of medicine.
In addition to Mary, he is survived by his two children, Lisa (Jeff) Pust and David (Betsy) Williams; five grandchildren, Ashleigh (Adam) Miller, Kenton Pust, Laura (Corey) Sanders, Sarah Williams, and Madison (Jonathan) Chen; and two great-grandchildren, Logan Miller and Julia Miller.
Following their retirements, Frank and Mary relocated to Greenville, SC in 2016 from Germantown, TN where they were faithful members of Germantown Presbyterian Church and where Frank's remains will be interred at a service to be scheduled in the spring of next year.
Frank forever will be known for his faith in the Lord and his love of family. A gifted piano player, singer and friend, he endeared himself to all he met through his generosity, kindness and cheerfulness. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019