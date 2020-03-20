Services
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Backus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Harry Backus Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Harry Backus Jr. Obituary
Franklin Harry Backus Jr.

Hot Springs Village, AR - Franklin Harry Backus Jr., 84, of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, AR. Frank was born to Frank and Mildred (Trimble) Backus on September 21, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from Charleston High School and attended Northwestern University. He then went on to graduate with honors from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He married Ann Bradley in 1959, and they lived in many cities together throughout Frank's career with DuPont Chemical Company. Together they raised two children.

Frank is preceded by his wife Ann and survived by his sons Dave (Stacey) and Tim (Sherri), his grandchildren Kendall, Cody, Kayla, Jordan, and Timothy, and his great grandchildren Malachi, Shepherd, Shea, and Corban. Frank was a chemical engineer with DuPont Chemical Company and worked at many of their locations during his 42 year career. Frank enjoyed a long retirement living with Ann in Greers Ferry, AR, Marco Island, FL, and finally in Hot Springs Village, AR. Frank loved to entertain and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Honoring his wishes, there will not be a service. The family requests that donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 at . Or the HSV Animal Welfare League, 195 Cloaca Lane, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 at http://www.hsvawl.org.

Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -