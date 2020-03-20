|
Franklin Harry Backus Jr.
Hot Springs Village, AR - Franklin Harry Backus Jr., 84, of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, AR. Frank was born to Frank and Mildred (Trimble) Backus on September 21, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from Charleston High School and attended Northwestern University. He then went on to graduate with honors from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He married Ann Bradley in 1959, and they lived in many cities together throughout Frank's career with DuPont Chemical Company. Together they raised two children.
Frank is preceded by his wife Ann and survived by his sons Dave (Stacey) and Tim (Sherri), his grandchildren Kendall, Cody, Kayla, Jordan, and Timothy, and his great grandchildren Malachi, Shepherd, Shea, and Corban. Frank was a chemical engineer with DuPont Chemical Company and worked at many of their locations during his 42 year career. Frank enjoyed a long retirement living with Ann in Greers Ferry, AR, Marco Island, FL, and finally in Hot Springs Village, AR. Frank loved to entertain and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Honoring his wishes, there will not be a service. The family requests that donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 at . Or the HSV Animal Welfare League, 195 Cloaca Lane, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 at http://www.hsvawl.org.
