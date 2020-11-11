1/
Franklin Roosevelt Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Roosevelt Jackson

Franklin Roosevelt Jackson was born on September 16, 1936 and was the first of 12 children born to the union of Europe and Beatrice Jackson in Vance, Mississippi.

Franklin began his employment with Wonder Snacks and became known as the "Chip Man." He furthered his business adventures by becoming a co-owner of Wellington Street Sundry with his aunt, Evelyn Davis. He became sole owner of Wellington Street Sundry in 1964.

Franklin was a family man and a man of his word. He led by example and was a pillar because of the many contributions he made to the South Memphis community. Franklin will continue to be known as a community stalwart. His influence will be engrained throughout South Memphis, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be remembered by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved