Franklin Roosevelt Jackson
1936 - 2020
Franklin Roosevelt Jackson was born on September 16, 1936 and was the first of 12 children born to the union of Europe and Beatrice Jackson in Vance, Mississippi.

Franklin began his employment with Wonder Snacks and became known as the "Chip Man." He furthered his business adventures by becoming a co-owner of Wellington Street Sundry with his aunt, Evelyn Davis. He became sole owner of Wellington Street Sundry in 1964.

Franklin was a family man and a man of his word. He led by example and was a pillar because of the many contributions he made to the South Memphis community. Franklin will continue to be known as a community stalwart. His influence will be engrained throughout South Memphis, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be remembered by all.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Millington Funeral Home, Inc.
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Jones
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Jewel McNeary
Sister
November 11, 2020
My condolences and heartfelt sympathy to thIs family. Thank you for receiving me the many times I have accompanied Bettye at special occasions and events. May you sincerely feel the love of God through all of us who share your loss. God truly loves you, and I do too.
Virginia Flake
Friend
November 11, 2020
Prayers for the family, gonna miss u Mr. Jackson
Genn Phillips
Friend
November 11, 2020
We send our love, thoughts and prayers to the entire Jackson family. All of you have meant so much to me and my family over the years. I always ask Bettye to let you know you’re in our prayers. We thank God for the comfort only HE can provide during times like these. Wish we could travel to Memphis, but we can continue to pray. Love y’all much.
-Dr. Mable Springfield Scott, Elder Paul W. Scott, Paul Wayne, Joshua & grandkids
Dr. Mable Springfield Scott
Friend
November 9, 2020
His smile was genuine and warm. Mr. Jackson was a down to earth real man. He was a kind hearted guy. I took shelter in that store many and many days waiting on my ride back to the Post Office. He will be truly missed. To Mrs. Jackson, Trena , Trence and his family you all have my deepest sympathy. During you all grieving season may God give you all comfort all day and all night!
Sharon Moses
Friend
November 9, 2020
You will truly be missed
Phyllis Scales
Friend
November 9, 2020
I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER FRANK ..THE FIRST BLACK FOOD STORE IN OUR AREA HE SOLD THE BEST MEAT..HE AND ROXIE WERE VERY GOOD THE PEOPLE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD..MY DAD MR. INGRAM LOVED HIS COLD CUTS...AND SO DID MY MOM ...ALL THE CHILDREN LIKED FRANK HE WAS GOOD FOR OUR NEIGHBORHOOD..REST IN PEACE MR. JACKSON...
EARVEAN Whitson
Friend
November 9, 2020
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands are at rest. God saw our loving Uncle getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me". Your forever grateful niece.
Venay Howard
Family
