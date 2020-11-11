Franklin Roosevelt Jackson



Franklin Roosevelt Jackson was born on September 16, 1936 and was the first of 12 children born to the union of Europe and Beatrice Jackson in Vance, Mississippi.



Franklin began his employment with Wonder Snacks and became known as the "Chip Man." He furthered his business adventures by becoming a co-owner of Wellington Street Sundry with his aunt, Evelyn Davis. He became sole owner of Wellington Street Sundry in 1964.



Franklin was a family man and a man of his word. He led by example and was a pillar because of the many contributions he made to the South Memphis community. Franklin will continue to be known as a community stalwart. His influence will be engrained throughout South Memphis, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be remembered by all.









