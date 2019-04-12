Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred A. Murdock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred A. Murdock Obituary
Fred A. Murdock

Memphis, TN

Fred A. Murdock, 91, of Memphis, TN, died at Kirby Pines Retirement Center on April 10, 2019. He was the former owner of Murdock Nissan in Memphis for many years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Joyce. They have 2 sons Mike (Nancy) and John(Karen). There are 5 grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather from 12 pm until 2pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2 pm Friday April 12, 2019, all services are to be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.

Please see www.memphisfuneralhome.net to leave online condolences.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now