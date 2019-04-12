|
|
Fred A. Murdock
Memphis, TN
Fred A. Murdock, 91, of Memphis, TN, died at Kirby Pines Retirement Center on April 10, 2019. He was the former owner of Murdock Nissan in Memphis for many years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Joyce. They have 2 sons Mike (Nancy) and John(Karen). There are 5 grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather from 12 pm until 2pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2 pm Friday April 12, 2019, all services are to be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Please see www.memphisfuneralhome.net to leave online condolences.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019