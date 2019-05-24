|
Fred Collins
- - Fred Collins (82) died peacefully at Baptist Hospital on May 17, 2019. He spent his professional life as an English teacher at the University of Memphis.
Fred is survived by his wife, Pat; his sister, Barbara Quinby (John); his sister-in-law, Mary, widow of his brother, Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Always unselfish, Fred donated his body to medical research. There will be no funeral at this time.
The family asks that any memorials go to Church of the Holy Communion, 4645 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117, or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019