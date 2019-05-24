Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Collins Obituary
Fred Collins

- - Fred Collins (82) died peacefully at Baptist Hospital on May 17, 2019. He spent his professional life as an English teacher at the University of Memphis.

Fred is survived by his wife, Pat; his sister, Barbara Quinby (John); his sister-in-law, Mary, widow of his brother, Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Always unselfish, Fred donated his body to medical research. There will be no funeral at this time.

The family asks that any memorials go to Church of the Holy Communion, 4645 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117, or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.