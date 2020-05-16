Fred L. Davis
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred L. Davis

Memphis - Fred L.Davis age 86, died on May 12, 2020. Mr. Davis was a devoted Deacon and Trustee of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, former member of the Memphis City Council and owner of Fred Davis Insurance Company. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114, 901-327-9360. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
May 16, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the entire Davis Family. Your Husband and Father was a true Patriarch and King of the family in all respects. We are honored to have known him as a part of our family through our Sister, Adrienne Morgan Davis and Brother-in-Love Michael Jerome Davis. May the Precious Holy Spirit comfort your hearts during this difficult time and may Our Almighty God forever bless the legacy of Fred L. Davis. Long live the iconic Civic Leader and King of Memphis!
Deacons Todd and Janet Morgan
Family
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Davis was a great man for the city of Memphis. He was also a great family man. My prayers are with the Davis family.
Charise Ragland
Friend
May 15, 2020
Rust College extends our condolences to the family.
David L. Beckley
Friend
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved