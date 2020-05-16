Fred L. Davis



Memphis - Fred L.Davis age 86, died on May 12, 2020. Mr. Davis was a devoted Deacon and Trustee of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, former member of the Memphis City Council and owner of Fred Davis Insurance Company. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114, 901-327-9360. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.









