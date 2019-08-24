|
Fred L. Stearns
- - Fred L. Stearns died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 76 after a long battle with a rare type of atypical Parkinson's disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born in 1943 in Chattanooga, TN to Frances and Lester Stearns. His youth and young adult years were spent in Nashville TN, where he attended Hillsboro High School. His fondest memories were of these glory years with friends he treasured all his life.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Turner Stearns; two beloved sons, Fred L. (Chip) Stearns (Michele), and Robert T. Stearns (Carol). Also, four grandsons survive him, Parker, Walker, Barrett, and William who brought him such joy in his life. He leaves his dear sister Jayne Stearns and sister in law Martha Stearns along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduation from the University of Memphis, he began his career in the Management Training Program at the Sears Catalog Division, rising to the position of Personnel Director. He retired as Director of Facility and Payer Relations in Baptist Health Services Group. He served in the United States Army Reserve as a Captain in the Medical Services Corps.
His defining trait was a willingness to help others whenever possible. He will be missed by a host of family, friends and neighbors.
Services will be held at Germantown Presbyterian Church, with the visitation starting at 2:00 pm Sunday August 25 with services to follow at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Germantown Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 24, 2019