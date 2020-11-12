Fred M. Lamon, Jr,



Fayetteville - Graveside service for Fred M. Lamon, Jr., age 89, of Fayetteville, formerly of Memphis, will be conducted at 2 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Childress Cemetery.



Mr. Lamon graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1948. He played baseball at Mississippi State University and graduated in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was a practicing Certified Public Accountant for 66 years. He passed away on November 12, 2020 with his family by his side.



Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Cookie" Patton Lamon; sons, Rick (Terri) Lamon, John (Anna) Lamon, and Mark (Gail Long) Lamon; daughter, Sarah (Mike) Hathaway; sister, Peggy McClung; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hands of Christ, P.O. Box 1252, Franklin, TN 37065.



