1/1
Fred M. Lamon Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Lamon, Jr,

Fayetteville - Graveside service for Fred M. Lamon, Jr., age 89, of Fayetteville, formerly of Memphis, will be conducted at 2 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Childress Cemetery.

Mr. Lamon graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1948. He played baseball at Mississippi State University and graduated in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was a practicing Certified Public Accountant for 66 years. He passed away on November 12, 2020 with his family by his side.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Cookie" Patton Lamon; sons, Rick (Terri) Lamon, John (Anna) Lamon, and Mark (Gail Long) Lamon; daughter, Sarah (Mike) Hathaway; sister, Peggy McClung; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hands of Christ, P.O. Box 1252, Franklin, TN 37065.

Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Fred M. Lamon, Jr.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Childress Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Funeral Home
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN 37334
931-433-2544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved