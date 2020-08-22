1/
Fred Roy Edwards
Millington - Fred Roy Edwards passed away quietly at home on July 25, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA. After graduating from high school, Fred joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed in Japan. Fred was a proud railroad man and worked for CSX Railroad in the southeast United States for 40 years. His career took him to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Maryland. Fred was a 50-year member of the Masons in Good Standing. He was a talented and avid photographer and was very generous with his talents. Fred volunteered as the official photographer for the United Way, volunteered his skills as part of his work with the Shriners while living in Jacksonville, FL and photographed countless weddings. After his retirement to Millington, he loved taking photographs of the plants and animals on his home property. Fred was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bettye Midyett Edwards and their children; Ray Edwards (Gloria), Karen Joyner (Jerry), Cindy Utley, Melissa Covey (Rick), Cindy Midyett Hardy (Dave), and Larry Midyett (Cheryl Lynn). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren: Dean Edwards (Jessica), Chris Edwards, Tyler Carey (Dara), Robert Utley, Ricky Covey, Rodney Covey, Robby Midyett, Cameron Midyett, Madison Midyett, Tara Clinton (Travis), Erica Hardy, and Shannon Hardy and 9 great-grandchildren. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Fred's memory, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Millington, TN at a later date.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
