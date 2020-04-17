|
Fred Warner
Memphis - Fred Warner Jr., 61, was born on February 3, 1959 in Memphis TN. He passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Paula Agostinelli Warner, son Zach Warner, father Fred Warner Sr., brother Mark Warner (Jenifer), and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Louise Warner. Fred grew up in Memphis and spent the remainder of his life here. Fred began work in the grocery business and then in the food and beverage industry for many years. He worked as an events coordinator for many companies including ALSAC/. He fondly thought of the patients there as "his babies" and was extremely proud of his ability to support them in his job. Everyone that crossed paths with Fred met a truly special man. Fred leaves behind a legacy of love. He will truly be missed, until we meet again in Heaven. Due to his kind heart, Fred choose to be a "Hero" by being a Tissue and Cornea Donor which will benefit to up to 100 people. There will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request a donation to in his memory.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020