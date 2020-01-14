|
|
Freda Jane Ducker
Collierville - Freda Jane Ducker, 75, of Collierville, TN was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Vera Mendoza and W. L. Ketchum in 1944, in Healdton, OK. She was married to Charles Ducker in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Ramona Mendoza, Anita Hornbeck, Kathy Mendoza, Darla Mendoza and a brother; Kevin Mendoza.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles, three daughters; Cindy Mills of Bolivar, TN, Cheryl Miller and Tracy Bassham both of Collierville, TN, two brothers; David Mendoza of Chickasha, OK and Terry Ketchum of Cumberland, IN, five beautiful grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Jane enjoyed nothing more than to be surrounded by her family. She lived her life devoted to them and reflecting on the love of Christ to everyone she knew. Along with her husband, she was an avid antique collector and dealer. For years they owned and ran the shop, Not Forgotten Antiques on the Collierville Town Square.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020