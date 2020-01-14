Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Ducker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Jane Ducker


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Jane Ducker Obituary
Freda Jane Ducker

Collierville - Freda Jane Ducker, 75, of Collierville, TN was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Vera Mendoza and W. L. Ketchum in 1944, in Healdton, OK. She was married to Charles Ducker in 1961.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Ramona Mendoza, Anita Hornbeck, Kathy Mendoza, Darla Mendoza and a brother; Kevin Mendoza.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles, three daughters; Cindy Mills of Bolivar, TN, Cheryl Miller and Tracy Bassham both of Collierville, TN, two brothers; David Mendoza of Chickasha, OK and Terry Ketchum of Cumberland, IN, five beautiful grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Jane enjoyed nothing more than to be surrounded by her family. She lived her life devoted to them and reflecting on the love of Christ to everyone she knew. Along with her husband, she was an avid antique collector and dealer. For years they owned and ran the shop, Not Forgotten Antiques on the Collierville Town Square.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -