Freda Mae Stacks, 89, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Cullman, AL. She was born to John and Irene Goss Walls, on September 19, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Benjamin R. Stacks, Jr.; her sister, Juanita Durham; and her two brothers, Harold Lee Walls and Jimmy Dale Walls. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, John Stacks (Suzie) and Michael Stacks (Shannon); her three grandchildren Amanda Leonardi (Joseph), Christopher Stacks (Ashely), and Chris Hanson; and her three great-grandchildren, Samuel, Michael, and James Leonardi.
The family would like to say a thank you to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN and Folsom Care Center in Cullman, AL for all the care provided to Freda during her brief illness.
The family will receive family and friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon. Committal Service and Interment will be held at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN, promptly at 1:15 PM. Online condolence may be made at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019