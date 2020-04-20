|
|
Freda R. Alford
Memphis - Freda R. Alford, 89, of Memphis, was born in Temple, Oklahoma and grew up in Greenville, Texsas. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1947 and was editor of the High-Flash paper. She was deputy County Clerk in Greenville's Court House for four years. She left Greenville in 1950 following her marriage to Jimmy Alford of Memphis, Tennessee. Following her move to Memphis she began working at Fisher Insurance.
In 1952, She and husband Jimmy Alford built and pioneered a successful business in school day & senior photography, still known today as Jimmy Alford Studios.
Freda was crowned Queen of Sceptre of the 1957 Memphis Cotton Carnival.
Freda is survived by her three sons, Wes Alford(Tina), Steve Alford, Jody Alford (Vickie), 2 grand-children, Anna, and Wesley, 2 step-grand-children, Chris (Susanne), & Sarah (Matt), four step-great-grand children, Kenedy, Paisley, Jerzey, & Miller and a brother, Ray Regan ( Molly) of Greenville, Texas. Freda was preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Ashton Alford & husband Jimmy Alford.
Due to Covid-19, a small intimate private family service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Freda to or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020