Freddie Earl King
Bartlett - Freddie Earl King, of Bartlett, TN, loving husband and father of three children, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 96. He was a was born on November 25, 1923. Freddie was retired from Kimberly Clark. He was the domino champion and played every Thursday night with his twin daughters until two weeks ago.
Freddie was preceded in death by his wife Helen Louise King. He is survived by his children; Pam Lee (Terry), Bonnie Greaves (Scott), Connie Berggren, five grandchildren; Darren Fant, Lauren Long (Chad), Zack Berggren (Courtney), Ryan Kelley (Malinda), Erin Kelley, and five great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Yorkville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020