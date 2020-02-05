Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Earl King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Earl King Obituary
Freddie Earl King

Bartlett - Freddie Earl King, of Bartlett, TN, loving husband and father of three children, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 96. He was a was born on November 25, 1923. Freddie was retired from Kimberly Clark. He was the domino champion and played every Thursday night with his twin daughters until two weeks ago.

Freddie was preceded in death by his wife Helen Louise King. He is survived by his children; Pam Lee (Terry), Bonnie Greaves (Scott), Connie Berggren, five grandchildren; Darren Fant, Lauren Long (Chad), Zack Berggren (Courtney), Ryan Kelley (Malinda), Erin Kelley, and five great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Yorkville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -