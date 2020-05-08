Freddie Eugene Jackson



Freddie Eugene Jackson, retired postal worker, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Funeral Home Services are being provided by E. H. Ford Mortuary Services. Visitation will be Monday, May 11, from 3-5 PM. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Private family graveside services will be at 1 PM, Tuesday, May 12, at Calvary Cemetery.









