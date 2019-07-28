Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Freddie J. Goolsby
Freddie J. Goolsby

Somerville - Freddie J. Goolsby, 72, passed away July 26, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Goolsby. He is survived by a son, Kurt Goolsby (Leslye), a daughter, Kim Richardson, and five grandchildren, Andrea Hollar, Lindsey Smith, Braden Richardson, Lauren Richardson and Megan Richardson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time, all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019
