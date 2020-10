Freddie working beside you since 1984 until you retired, I learned a lot of things that the books didn't teach. You loved to cook, your flowers, sewing your family and your fur babies.You will me missed by many. Prayers and condolences go out to Danita (Basil), Nyoka (Terry), all 6 grandchildren, Bonnie, Cousins, neices, nephews, friends and extended family. Freddie Mae you can rest peacefully now in his arms.

Much Love

Cookie, Judstin, and Lil J

Gwen Bland