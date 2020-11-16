1/1
Freddie Wayne Inman
Freddie Wayne Inman

Memphis - Freddie Wayne Inman, 65, passed away November 11, 2020 at Regional One in Memphis. He graduated from Memphis Technical High School in1973. Mr. Inman worked for more than twenty years at Memphis Union Mission, which was his passion. He enjoyed helping those in need and was a good and faithful servant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (Cox) Inman of Memphis. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Hill of Nashville, Tennessee. No services will be held due to his wishes and Covid-19.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Inman may be offered to Memphis Union Mission at memphisunionmission.org






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
