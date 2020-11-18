Freddy Marion Blair Sr



Eads - Freddy Marion Blair Sr, 89, of Eads Tennessee passed away 11/14/20. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Delia Herbers Blair (Dee Dee). He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and is survived by his three children Karen Hines (Jim), Freddy Blair Jr. (Linda), and Alfred Blair (Lori); 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



Mr. Blair was born 12/22/30 in Memphis, lived in Ohio and Southern California before returning to Memphis in 1986. He met his wife Delia while serving in the Navy at Millington during the Korean war. He was known for his generosity, regularly opening his home to friends and family. He had a strong sense of humor, loved golf, fishing, and Scrabble. He appreciated all kinds of music including big band, jazz, mariachi, gospel and Abba. He had a giant heart, told the best 'fish' stories, and he loved to dance!



Arrangements are pending at this time.









